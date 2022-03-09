 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Valkyrie Elysium is a new action-focused sequel to Valkyrie Profile

Square Enix revives the classic Valkyrie series

By Michael McWhertor

Square Enix returns to the world of Valkyrie Profile with a new action-role-playing game, Valkyrie Elysium, coming later this year. Revealed during Sony’s State of Play broadcast on Wednesday, Valkyrie Elysium is bound for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC sometime in 2022.

According to the game’s official description, a young Valkyrie “is entrusted with the fate of the world by the All-Father, the highest of gods and ruler of all creation. She will face various enemies on her quest and must utilize a variety of weapons, magic and the power of her allies to prevent Ragnarok — the destruction of the world.” Square Enix promises “an epic story, beautiful environments, and new, fast-paced combat that incorporates the Valkyrie series’ classic special attack and combo systems.”

Soleil Ltd. is responsible for Valkyrie Elysium’s development. Composer Motoi Sakuraba is creating the game’s music, and Yuya Nagai of CyDesignation is providing character designs.

The Valkyrie series was originally developed by Tri-Ace, and spanned multiple platforms. The original game, Valkyrie Profile, was released for PlayStation in 1999 and was later brought to PSP. Sequels for PlayStation 2 (Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria) and Nintendo DS (Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume) followed, and the most recent entry in the franchise, Valkyrie Anatomia: The Origin, a prequel, was released for mobile devices in 2016.

