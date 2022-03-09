Konami, Nickelodeon, and retro-game collection expert Digital Eclipse is stuffing a baker’s dozen of classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games into a single title. That package, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, will let players relive the joy of Konami’s classic beat-’em-up arcade games, as well as the soul-crushing frustration of the original NES Ninja Turtles platformer.

A trailer for The Cowabunga Collection that premiered during Sony’s State of Play livestream on Wednesday offered a taste of what’s included in the 13-game collection. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time beat-’em-up arcade games will be joined by their console counterparts, TMNT 2: The Arcade Game and TMNT 3: The Manhattan Project for the NES, and Super NES sequel TMNT 4: Turtles in Time. The collection will also include three versions of Tournament Fighters, which came to NES, Sega Genesis, and Super NES.

Here’s the full list of games in the package, with their original platforms:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4: Turtles in Time (Super NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC via Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The collection will cost $39.99.

The new Ninja Turtles collection will round out a big year for the heroes in a half-shell, who are also getting a brand-new beat-’em-up, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, in 2022.