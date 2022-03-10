 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’s new hotfix solves some weapon crafting pain points

Destiny 2 servers are down for maintenance this morning

By Ryan Gilliam
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Birthplace of the Vile Strike Image: Bungie

A few weeks into Destiny 2’s new The Witch Queen expansion, Bungie is tweaking a few pain points with weapon crafting. The developer is working to improve the drop rates in the new Wellspring activity. More specifically, “red border,” Deepsight Resonance weapons will be more common after the update.

Players need these Deepsight Resonance versions of the Wellspring weapons to eventually craft them, and they’ve been quite rare since launch. Two of the crafted weapons — the Come to Pass auto rifle and Tarnation grenade launcher — are also required for the new Exotic glaive quest. Thursday’s hotfix solves what was a long and frustrating grind for many players.

The update also improves the acquisition rate of Ascendant Alloy, a rare material needed in crafting. These materials will drop more commonly from certain activities, and Master Rahool will have a two-for-one deal in the Tower to compensate for the material’s poor drop rate the past few weeks.

As of this writing, Destiny 2 servers are down and players are unable to login and play. Servers will be unavailable until noon ET/9 a.m. PT, when they will return to normal with the new patch in place. We’ll update this post with the complete patch notes once the update is up and the servers have stabilized.

