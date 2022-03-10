 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Better Call Saul season 6 trailer teases the full evolution of Saul Goodman

New, 7 comments

Expect the unexpected

By Matt Leone

It’s been almost two years since the season 5 finale, but Better Call Saul is returning soon for its sixth and final season, and AMC released the season’s first full-length trailer Thursday.

As the evolution of Jimmy McGill continues from eager young lawyer into full-on con man, the trailer shows McGill embrace his Saul Goodman persona with a confidence not seen in previous seasons — and fall into plenty of chaos along the way. With this being the show’s final season, the timeline is getting closer and closer to many of the key events of Breaking Bad, so it seems like a safe bet we’ll see plenty of connections between the two.

Perhaps not in the most obvious ways, however. As the trailer ends, Mike Ehrmantraut says, “Whatever happens next, it’s not gonna go down the way you think it is.”

The final season of Better Call Saul premieres on April 18, with seven episodes planned before a break; the last six episodes will begin airing July 11.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Call of Duty: Warzone is coming to phones

By Austen Goslin
1 comment / new

Genshin Impact guide: Of Drink A-Dreaming recipe list

By Julia Lee

Elden Ring’s big silly jellyfish summon is my friend

By Cass Marshall
14 comments / new

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen guide: Vow of the Disciple raid loot table, Collective Obligation Exotic

By Jacob VanderVat
Play

The weirdest video game reference in The Matrix Resurrections

By Jenna Stoeber

Super Nintendo World, the Nintendo theme park, is coming to the US in 2023

By Pete Volk
9 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon