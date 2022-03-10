Better Call Saul season 6 trailer teases the full evolution of Saul Goodman

It’s been almost two years since the season 5 finale, but Better Call Saul is returning soon for its sixth and final season, and AMC released the season’s first full-length trailer Thursday.

As the evolution of Jimmy McGill continues from eager young lawyer into full-on con man, the trailer shows McGill embrace his Saul Goodman persona with a confidence not seen in previous seasons — and fall into plenty of chaos along the way. With this being the show’s final season, the timeline is getting closer and closer to many of the key events of Breaking Bad, so it seems like a safe bet we’ll see plenty of connections between the two.

Perhaps not in the most obvious ways, however. As the trailer ends, Mike Ehrmantraut says, “Whatever happens next, it’s not gonna go down the way you think it is.”

The final season of Better Call Saul premieres on April 18, with seven episodes planned before a break; the last six episodes will begin airing July 11.