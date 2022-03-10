 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Super Nintendo World, the Nintendo theme park, is coming to the US in 2023

New, 9 comments

The first US-based Nintendo theme park is scheduled to open in 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood

By Pete Volk
a render of the Super Nintendo World theme park, with Peach’s castle overlooking the rest of a theme park crowded with people Image: Nintendo

Super Nintendo World, the Nintendo-based theme park, will open its first U.S. location at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023, Nintendo announced Thursday.

Per the official announcement:

The immersive land will be a visual spectacle of vibrant colors and architectural ingenuity located within a newly expanded area of the theme park, featuring a groundbreaking ride and interactive areas, to be enjoyed by the whole family. Themed shopping and dining will enhance the entire experience.

While the park is broadly Nintendo-themed, the focus so far has been on the Mario franchise, with attractions, rides, and stores themed after Mario, Toad, Yoshi, and the rest of the gang, as well as rides modeled after popular series like Mario Kart.

The first iteration of the theme park, a partnership between Nintendo and Universal, opened in Japan in 2021. A Super Nintendo World in Orlando has also been in the works, and was originally slated to be the first US-based location before its opening was delayed. There is also a planned future location at Universal Studios Singapore. If you’re looking for a sneak peek of what you might expect, check out ride-through videos of some of the attractions at Universal Studios Japan and a digital walkthrough complete with an interactive map.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Call of Duty: Warzone is coming to phones

By Austen Goslin
1 comment / new

Genshin Impact guide: Of Drink A-Dreaming recipe list

By Julia Lee

Elden Ring’s big silly jellyfish summon is my friend

By Cass Marshall
12 comments / new

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen guide: Vow of the Disciple raid loot table, Collective Obligation Exotic

By Jacob VanderVat
Play

The weirdest video game reference in The Matrix Resurrections

By Jenna Stoeber

Better Call Saul season 6 trailer teases the full evolution of Saul Goodman

By Matt Leone
7 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon