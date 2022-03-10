 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Elden Ring’s big silly jellyfish summon is my friend

New, 16 comments

I don’t even care that I’m maidenless

By Cass Marshall
Elden RIng - a player Tarnished stands next to a spectral jellyfish in a dark cave Image: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

Elden Ring doesn’t make players wait too long before it dishes out a couple of essential tools: the spectral steed Torrent, and the ability to summon other spectral allies in combat. It’s very satisfying to ring a bell and see a pack of ghostly wolves appear to rip my enemies apart. But there’s one big, goofy summon I much prefer, even if I’m not actually sure if it’s more efficient. That’s the jellyfish, because he is my friend.

As soon as I made it past the Gatefront Ruins and ran past the slopes up to a castle, dodging a giant the entire way, I met a young lady named Roderika in a castle. She was very sad because all of her men, who had come to the Lands Between to fight for her, had been delimbed and subsumed into a big chrysalis. She was trying to work up the nerve for the same fate. Hey, lady, I didn’t come here to hear your life story! But I hung out and chatted with her for a bit, and she eventually gave me my jellyfish summon, whom I informally named Bubbles. Bubbles and I have been inseparable ever since.

A moon witch was kind enough to give me a Summoning Bell, which I can use to call any Spirit Ash, like the wolves — who are fine — or my boy Bubbles. I pull out my bell, give it the ol’ tinkle-tinkle, and Bubbles rocks up to the party. While the wolves are constantly leaping, gnashing, and circling their prey, the jellyfish is much more polite. He benignly floats along, and sometimes my enemies don’t even seem to notice he’s there even after our blades clash.

But then my jellyfish friend bloops out a spray of red ink. It hardly does damage; it seems more like an annoyance than anything. But that’s why I love it. It doesn’t look threatening — but then it makes all the difference. After being slain a dozen times by a particularly annoying goon with a spear and shield in the ruins, I brought my jellyfish friend along. This time, as spear guy charged at me and I deflected his attack, I had a moment of respite as Bubbles blasted him in the back with the good juice.

Every time Bubbles attacks a guy, it doesn’t look particularly painful. Instead, enemies just seem a bit flustered. They stagger forward, shake it off, and try to re-collect themselves. Other times, they seem to decide they’ve had enough, and actively run over to beat Bubbles’ giant amorphous ass. This opens them up nicely for a counterattack.

Have I made much progress in the game? No. Do I feel myself improving, growing increasingly accustomed to the thrill of triumph as I perfect my reflexes? Also no. It’s just me and Bubbles out here, baby, and we’re gonna go beat the Tree Sentinel up.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Call of Duty: Warzone is coming to phones

By Austen Goslin
1 comment / new

Genshin Impact guide: Of Drink A-Dreaming recipe list

By Julia Lee

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen guide: Vow of the Disciple raid loot table, Collective Obligation Exotic

By Jacob VanderVat
Play

The weirdest video game reference in The Matrix Resurrections

By Jenna Stoeber

Better Call Saul season 6 trailer teases the full evolution of Saul Goodman

By Matt Leone
7 comments / new

Super Nintendo World, the Nintendo theme park, is coming to the US in 2023

By Pete Volk
9 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon