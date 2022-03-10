Call of Duty: Warzone is coming to phones

Call of Duty’s hit battle royale game, Warzone, is coming to mobile devices. The mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone was revealed on Thursday, when Activision began posting job listings for it and advertising them on official Twitter accounts.

The job postings on the Call of Duty website are pretty vague and don’t give too much information away. Obviously this is some version of Warzone, except on mobile platforms, but they don’t say much beyond that.

One thing the posts do mention is that the game is being developed natively for mobile devices, which means it won’t be a direct port of the current version of Warzone. The post also says that the game is intended to entertain gamers for “many years to come,” which means that we can expect it to get updates and changes, just like the console and PC versions of the game.

If this all sounds a little familiar, that might be because there’s already a Call of Duty battle royale game on phones called Call of Duty: Mobile. But while Call of Duty: Mobile is part of the franchise, it isn’t actually developed by Activision’s in-house studios. Instead, the game is made by Chinese developer TiMi Studio Group, the studio behind Pokémon Unite and a subsidiary of Tencent. Call of Duty: Mobile was first launched in 2019 and has been one of the biggest mobile games in the world ever since.

There’s no word yet on when Call of Duty: Warzone’s mobile version will launch, or even what it will officially be called. Call of Duty: Warzone is also set to get a new iteration on consoles and PC, though it isn’t clear if this is related to that at all.