 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Niantic pulls Pokémon Go, Pikmin Bloom from Russia and Belarus

‘We stand with the global community in hoping for peace and a rapid resolution to the violence and suffering in Ukraine’

By Nicole Carpenter
Pokemon Go Photo: Michael McWhertor/Polygon

Pokémon Go developer Niantic is pulling its games out of Russia, the company announced late Thursday. Pokémon Go, Pikmin Bloom, and Ingress will no longer appear for download in Russia and Belarus, and players in those countries will not be able to access the game. Niantic cited support for Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country.

“We stand with the global community in hoping for peace and a rapid resolution to the violence and suffering in Ukraine,” Niantic said in a tweet published Thursday. “Niantic’s games are no longer available to download in Russia and Belarus, and gameplay will also be suspended there shortly.”

Niantic joins other tech companies like Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft, all of which have suspended sales in Russia following a plea from Ukrainian deputy prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov for companies to sanction Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Other media companies, like Netflix, Electronic Arts, Apple, and CD Projekt, have also suspended business in the country. Niantic’s promise appears to go a step further than suspending sales or downloads, as players in the region will no longer be able to play the company’s games at all.

Niantic, like other companies, has also pledged to support humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine. On March 3, it announced it raised $75,000 internally by matching employee donations. The company said it has also donated $200,000 “directly to humanitarian organizations focused on supporting the people and refugees of Ukraine.”

The war in Ukraine is in its third week as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his assault on the country. More than 2 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees while cities — including hospitals, homes, and schools — are bombed by Russian forces.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen guide: Vow of the Disciple Lore book, Imperious Sun Exotic Ghost shell

By Jacob VanderVat

Everything we recommend for this weekend

By Chris Plante

Turning Red, The Adam Project, and every new movie you can stream from home this week

By Pete Volk

Final Fantasy kart racer Chocobo GP costs $50, monetizes like a mobile game

By Owen S. Good
7 comments / new

Disney CEO apologizes to LGBTQ employees, halts political donations in Florida

By Nicole Carpenter
26 comments / new

Every Liurnia dungeon location and their rewards in Elden Ring

By Jeffrey Parkin

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon