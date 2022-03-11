Dead Space remake coming early 2023, EA says

Electronic Arts’ remake of Dead Space is expected to arrive in “early 2023,” developers of the game said during a livestream on Friday. While the livestream was primarily focused on how the remake is improving upon the audio of the original Dead Space, game developers at EA’s Motive studio addressed a question about the remake’s release date.

“We want to make sure that we’re in a place where the game we’re gonna deliver is gonna be delivering on the expectations of fans,” Dead Space remake senior producer Philippe Ducharme said. “That’s what’s most important. So right now we’ll say, early next year. We have a date in mind. We want to make sure everything converges for this. We’re [...] actually just a couple weeks away from doing our first full walkthrough of the game. We’re still pre-alpha, but we believe we’re gonna be a in a solid position [...] to meet the date that we have in mind.”

Friday’s livestream, which also featured creative director Campos-Oriola and audio director Olivier Asselin, detailed key updates to Dead Space’s memorable audio. Developers highlighted how weapons, like protagonist Isaac Clarke’s Plasma Cutter, will sound, and how his breathing, heart rate, and dialogue will contribute to the game’s aural atmosphere.

EA and Motive announced their Dead Space remake last July. They promised that the remake of the 2008 sci-fi survival horror game will deliver “an improved story, characters, gameplay mechanics and more as they fight to survive a living nightmare aboard the desolate mining starship, the USG Ishimura, all while uncovering the dreadful mystery of what happened to the slaughtered crew and ship.”

The new Dead Space is coming to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.