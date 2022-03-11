 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dead Space remake coming early 2023, EA says

New, 5 comments

EA’s Motive studio details remake’s audio, hints at release window

By Michael McWhertor
Key art of a severed hand floating in space from the original Dead Space Image: Visceral Games/Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts’ remake of Dead Space is expected to arrive in “early 2023,” developers of the game said during a livestream on Friday. While the livestream was primarily focused on how the remake is improving upon the audio of the original Dead Space, game developers at EA’s Motive studio addressed a question about the remake’s release date.

“We want to make sure that we’re in a place where the game we’re gonna deliver is gonna be delivering on the expectations of fans,” Dead Space remake senior producer Philippe Ducharme said. “That’s what’s most important. So right now we’ll say, early next year. We have a date in mind. We want to make sure everything converges for this. We’re [...] actually just a couple weeks away from doing our first full walkthrough of the game. We’re still pre-alpha, but we believe we’re gonna be a in a solid position [...] to meet the date that we have in mind.”

Friday’s livestream, which also featured creative director Campos-Oriola and audio director Olivier Asselin, detailed key updates to Dead Space’s memorable audio. Developers highlighted how weapons, like protagonist Isaac Clarke’s Plasma Cutter, will sound, and how his breathing, heart rate, and dialogue will contribute to the game’s aural atmosphere.

EA and Motive announced their Dead Space remake last July. They promised that the remake of the 2008 sci-fi survival horror game will deliver “an improved story, characters, gameplay mechanics and more as they fight to survive a living nightmare aboard the desolate mining starship, the USG Ishimura, all while uncovering the dreadful mystery of what happened to the slaughtered crew and ship.”

The new Dead Space is coming to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen guide: Vow of the Disciple Lore book, Imperious Sun Exotic Ghost shell

By Jacob VanderVat

Everything we recommend for this weekend

By Chris Plante

Turning Red, The Adam Project, and every new movie you can stream from home this week

By Pete Volk

Final Fantasy kart racer Chocobo GP costs $50, monetizes like a mobile game

By Owen S. Good
7 comments / new

Disney CEO apologizes to LGBTQ employees, halts political donations in Florida

By Nicole Carpenter
26 comments / new

Every Liurnia dungeon location and their rewards in Elden Ring

By Jeffrey Parkin

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon