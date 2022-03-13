Here’s a villainous first look at Umbrella Academy season 3, which arrives in June

The last season of Umbrella Academy debuted on Netflix in July 2020, which was approximately 800 years ago. Since then, there have been rumblings about casting and hints at the plot of season 3, which would dip into an alternate timeline thanks to time-travel hijinks and introduce a different group of Reginald children: the Sparrow Academy.

But at SXSW 2022, showrunner Steve Blackman announced that Umbrella Academy season 3 was finally upon us. The season would premiere this June — and there’s footage to prove it.

Along with the teaser, Netflix revealed the official synopsis for the season:

After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own — and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

Umbrella Academy season 3 once again stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, Adam Godley, and Colm Feore. Joining the cast as the Sparrows are Justin Cornwell (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey), Britne Oldford (Hunters), Jake Epstein (Suits), Genesis Rodriguez (Big Hero 6), and Cazzie David. Plus Justin H. Min is back as Ben — but the Sparrow version.

Umbrella Academy season 3 premieres in full on Netflix on June 22.