Knuckles and Dr. Robotnik are after the Chaos Emeralds in Sonic 2’s new trailer

New, 5 comments

Finally, a Sonic Riders movie

By Austen Goslin

Sonic is back to save the world in the new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and this time we actually get a bit of information on what the movie’s about. The new trailer brings back Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, Tom (James Marsden), and Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik, and gives us our best look yet at Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to arrive in theaters on April 8.

The trailer starts out with Sonic reuniting with Tom, in the middle of Tom attending a wedding, and introducing the human to his friend Tails. It turns out, Dr. Robotnik has returned, and he’s on the hunt for the ultimate power in the world: the Chaos Emeralds.

To aid in his search, the evil doctor has employed an echidna named Knuckles — who punches things, apparently. Most importantly, the trailer also includes a section where Sonic and Knuckles snowboard down a mountain, meaning that this is probably as close as we’re ever going to get to a Sonic Riders movie.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is once again directed by Jeff Fowler. The movie also brings back Pat Casey and Josh Miller as co-writers, along with new writer John Whittington (The Lego Batman Movie).

Paramount Pictures also released a new movie poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, a clear homage to the box art for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the video game, for Sega Genesis.

Movie poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 featuring Tails, Sonic, and Robotnik Image: Paramount Pictures

