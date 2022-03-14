 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming to VOD a few days early

You can rent the movie starting on March 15

By Austen Goslin
Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Mary Jane (Zendaya) stand on top of a building after swinging in Spider-Man: No Way Home Image: Sony Pictures

Spider-Man’s multiverse adventure is coming to VOD ahead of schedule. Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available for viewers to rent starting on March 15, a full week ahead of its original March 22 release date.

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s new VOD release date is likely thanks to the fact that a high-quality rip of the movie leaked recently, which may have prompted Disney to let people in early if they’re willing to pay. The movie will be available to rent on Vudu, Apple, Amazon, and Google Play. For those who prefer a physical release, No Way Home will also be available on Blu-ray starting on April 12.

For those who want to stream the latest Spider-Man movie, there’s no word yet on when you can do that. No Way Home won’t be headed to Disney Plus like other Marvel movies. Because it’s a co-production with Sony — as all Spider-Man movies in the MCU are — it will instead stream on Starz sometime in the next six months.

