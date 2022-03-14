 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Riot Games invests in the animation studio behind Arcane

Fortiche Production and Riot Games take their partnership to the next level

By Petrana Radulovic
Jinx in a still from season 1 of Arcane Image: Netflix

Riot Games announced that it would invest in longtime partner, Fortiche Production. The Paris-based animation studio is responsible for Arcane, the official League of Legends series on Netflix, as well as numerous League-related videos. Riot now owns a significant non-controlling stake in the studio, with two Riot executives now joining Fortiche’s board of directors.

In addition to Arcane, Fortiche and Riot have joined forces on various music videos, including “Get Jinxed,” which celebrated the launch of League champion Jinx. This past weekend, Arcane dominated the Annie Awards, winning nine trophies in each of the categories it was nominated for. The show premiered on Netflix last November, and dove into the origin stories of various League of Legends champions.

“Fortiche has been an integral partner for a long time, but this agreement ensures we’ll be working closely for decades to come,” said Nicolo Laurent, CEO of Riot in a press statement. “In working with Fortiche, we collaborate to push the boundaries of what’s possible and raise expectations for how games can be represented in media. As proud as we are of Arcane, we know the best is yet to come.”

