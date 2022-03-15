 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steam is having a massive JRPG sale

From now until March 21

By Petrana Radulovic
The Magnamalo from Monster Hunter Rise Image: Capcom via Polygon

A large collection of Japanese role-playing games are on sale on Steam this week. The JRPG sale kicked off on March 14 and will wrap up a week later on March 21 at 10 a.m. PDT.

This sale includes a wide gamut of games, from Chrono Trigger (on sale now for $7.49) to Monster Hunter Rise (discounted at $39.59). Some other popular titles include Yakuza: Like a Dragon ($32.99), Valkyria Chronicles 4 (which is a whopping 80% off at $9.99), Persona 5 Strikers ($32.99), Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin ($39.59), and Scarlet Nexus ($23.99). Of course, if those titles are too mainstream, the full list has over 800 titles so there may be something else that tickles your fancy.

If all else fails, the most recent version of RPG Maker is also on sale for $51.99, so you can always try making your own. Browse the full catalogue of JRPGs on the Steam website.

