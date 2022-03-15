 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Ms. Marvel trailer bursts with romance, big dreams, and superheroics

New, 15 comments

Iman Vellani is Kamala Khan

By Matt Patches

Marvel’s next Disney Plus series, Moon Knight, arrives later this month, but the MCU isn’t slowing down. On Tuesday, Marvel released the trailer for its next series, Ms. Marvel, and news of a prime summer release date.

Created by Bisha K. Ali, who previously worked on Loki and Netflix’s Sex Education, the show stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, the Pakistani-American teenager-turned-elastic superheroine named Ms. Marvel.

Kamala burst onto Marvel Comics pages in 2013 courtesy of Marvel writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Adrian Alphona (with an instantly iconic costume designed by Jamie McKelvie). As Wilson put it to Polygon when Disney and Marvel first announced the series, Kamala is “a comic book fan within a comic book,” and it shows in the trailer. The first real look at the series vibes to The Weeknd’s “Blinding Light” as it introduces the many sides of Kamala, who deals with high school, crushes, her heritage, and, by the end, her budding powers.

“I think there’re some characters who are very much set up for the big screen; they’re very naturally sort of cinematic. But with Ms. Marvel, we really weren’t interested in creating something that had very obvious film potential,” Wilson told us in 2019. “I was really leaning — and I know Adrian [Alphona] and Takeshi [Miyazawa] and all of the artists as well — were really leaning into the comic book-ness of this character. She’s got very comic-booky powers. God bless them trying to bring that to live action.”

Ms. Marvel hits Disney Plus on June 8. And that won’t be the last we’ll see of Kamala, who will turn up in next February’s The Marvels.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Arceus coming to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl in new update

By Ana Diaz

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion launches in June

By Michael McWhertor
2 comments / new

Steam is having a massive JRPG sale

By Petrana Radulovic
2 comments / new

Xbox Game Pass subscribers get Crusader Kings 3 on consoles, Weird West in March

By Austen Goslin
2 comments / new

Elden Ring’s messages make the game feel like a conversation

By Cass Marshall
19 comments / new

Look, just hug the Elden Ring lady

By Nicole Carpenter
13 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon