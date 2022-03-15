500 episodes of Dragon Ball now available on Crunchyroll

Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball GT are now available to watch on Crunchyroll, joining Dragon Ball Super to complete the franchise on the streaming service, which combined with Funimation at the beginning of the month.

The three series can be streamed in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The news, in addition to letting Crunchyroll subscribers know they now have a blue-chip anime franchise, should further encourage Funimation subscribers to move their plans over to the new Crunchyroll.

Specifically, the following seasons and episodes are available:

Dragon Ball: Seasons 1 through 5, 153 episodes, English subtitles and dubbing.

Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1 through 9, 291 episodes, English dub.

Dragon Ball GT: Seasons 1 and 2, 64 episodes, English sub and dub.

The catalogue merger is a continuation of the March 1 news that Funimation’s entire library was now moving to Crunchyroll, following Sony Pictures Entertainment’s purchase (for $1.175 billion) of Funimation at the end of 2020. The acquisition was completed in August 2021.

On March 1, Crunchyroll said that 80% of Funimation’s lineup would be available on Crunchyroll by the end of the month. More importantly, any new series for the upcoming season will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll from now on. Not only is canceling Funimation a wise thing to do if you have subscriptions to both, Crunchyroll itself is recommending you do that, in this FAQ which covers other aspects of the merger.

For those who have just Funimation, it’s still a good idea to cancel and switch over. Crunchyroll’s standard tier costs the same as Funimation’s Premium Plus — $7.99 — and it gets subscribers unlimited access to the Crunchyroll library, no advertisements, and streaming on one device (at a time).