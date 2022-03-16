 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Elden Ring hailed as ‘new franchise’ by FromSoftware

The fantasy action RPG has sold over 12 million copies worldwide since its release

By Toussaint Egan
FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

Tarnished masses of Elden Ring, rejoice – there are yet more adventures in the Lands Between to look forward to in the future. In a news release announcing the game has hit a sales milestone, FromSoftware said fans of the latest action RPG from director Hidetaka Miyazaki and A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin can expect more as the developers look to expand Elden Ring’s “intellectual property” beyond the medium of games.

“[C]ustomers worldwide have been showering the game with praise for its unprecedented and overwhelming gameplay experience,” FromSoftware said in the statement. “Please look forward to more of Elden Ring as an IP (characters and other intellectual property) in hopes of expanding beyond the realm of games.”

FromSoftware didn’t offer precise details of when, and in what form, fans of Elden Ring can expect more from the game’s unique characters and universe. But the significant commercial success of the game suggests we won’t have to have to wait too long.

“Much effort was placed into creating Elden Ring so that we could exceed the expectations of our fans worldwide,” Bandai Namco President and CEO Yasuo Miyakawa said in the release. “In like manner, we will continue our efforts in expanding the brand beyond the game itself, and into everyone’s daily life.”

Wednesday’s statement touted sales of 12 million units worldwide (1 million of that in Japan) since Elden Ring launched Feb. 25 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

