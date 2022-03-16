 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The creator of Her Story wants you to solve a movie-star mystery in Immortality

The new game is an ‘interactive movie trilogy’ where players search through film clips for clues

By Austen Goslin

Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story and Telling Lies, is back with a new game and a new mystery. Immortality centers on the story of actor Marissa Marcel, who made three unreleased movies, then disappeared. The game’s first trailer, released on Wednesday, gives us our first look at each of the movies and lets us know exactly how players will be able to piece together the clues.

Immortality’s trailer bills the game as an interactive movie trilogy. Based on the gameplay footage, it seems that players will have to work off match cuts in the films to figure out what exactly happened to Marissa. Players can click on specific areas of each scene they’re shown, and will be taken to a new scene where the character or object they clicked will be in a similar pose or position. Based on the trailer, it seems that Immortality features dozens of scenes from each movie, and maybe all three movies in their entirety.

Thus far, all Barlow’s games have been about unravelling mysteries using unique, often fairly simple gameplay mechanics. Her Story lets players comb through interrogation footage using keyword searches, while Telling Lies allows players to use several features of a desktop computer for their sleuthing.

Immortality does not have a release date yet, but will be out sometime this summer on Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass, and Windows.

