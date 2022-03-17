 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Quarry is Supermassive’s next swing at Until Dawn-style horror

Nine protagonists, tons of ways to die

By Cass Marshall

Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games revealed its next project, The Quarry, on Thursday, a teen horror game that stars an ensemble of Hollywood actors. 2K Games is publishing The Quarry this summer.

The Quarry imagines a summer camp experience gone horribly wrong, where nine playable teenage counselors of Hackett’s Quarry summer camp find themselves hunted by sinister locals and a deadly predator. Starring in The Quarry are David Arquette (Scream), Ariel Winter (Modern Family), Justice Smith (Pokémon Detective Pikachu), Brenda Song (Dollface), Lance Henriksen (Aliens), and Lin Shaye (Insidious).

Here’s a look at the full cast of The Quarry:

  • Ariel Winter as Abi Image: Supermassive Games/2K Games
  • Ethan Suplee as Bobby Image: Supermassive Games/2K Games
  • David Arquette as Chris Image: Supermassive Games/2K Games
  • Lin Shaye as Constance Image: Supermassive Games/2K Games
  • Miles Robbins as Dylan Image: Supermassive Games/2K Games
  • Grace Zabriskie as Eliza Image: Supermassive Games/2K Games
  • Halston Sage as Emma Image: Supermassive Games/2K Games
  • Zach Tinker as Jacob Image: Supermassive Games/2K Games
  • Lance Henriksen as Jed Image: Supermassive Games/2K Games
  • Brenda Song as Kaitlyn Image: Supermassive Games/2K Games
  • Siobhan Williams as Laura Image: Supermassive Games/2K Games
  • Skyler Gisondo as Max Image: Supermassive Games/2K Games
  • Evan Evagora as Nick Image: Supermassive Games/2K Games
  • Justice Smith as Ryan Image: Supermassive Games/2K Games
  • Ted Raimi as Travis Image: Supermassive Games/2K Games

The Quarry looks like campy fun, and the large number of playable characters is intriguing. Much like Supermassive’s other series, The Dark Pictures Anthology, which has co-op modes, The Quarry will allow players to invite up to seven friends to their game. The group can either have each player take control of a counselor, or vote together on all the big decisions.

The counselors will have varied relationships, friendships, and flirtations, and it’ll be up to the player to decide who dies, who lives, who betrays whom, and who gets together. There will also be adjustable difficulty settings for all gameplay elements, including Movie Mode, where you can watch the horror happen instead of playing. Players can either desperately fight to keep their protagonist of choice alive, or lean back and leisurely choose their fate.

The Quarry is slated for release on June 10 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

