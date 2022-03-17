Stealth indie hit Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine is getting a 3D sequel

Monaco 2, the sequel to 2013’s award-winning heist indie game Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine, is now in development, publisher Humble Games announced Thursday. Indie studio Pocketwatch Games and original creator Andy Schatz are returning for the sequel, which will explore 3D, procedurally generated environments.

Schatz described the stylized sequel as “the ultimate heist simulator,” and the 3D setting will let players explore underground tunnels and repel from ceilings in order to pull off their stealthy thievery. Schatz said Monaco 2 still feels like the top-down 2D original game, but that the AI-generated environment now “feel like real spaces.” Players will select from a new “rogues’ gallery of skilled thieves and infiltration experts” to perform their well-executed heists.

Monaco 2 does not have a release date or confirmed platforms, outside of a guaranteed release on PC. Schatz says he is being “unprecedentedly transparent” about the development process of Monaco 2, which is being streamed on Twitch Tuesday through Friday at 2:30-5:30 p.m. PT.

Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine originally launched on Windows PC in 2013, and came to Linux, Mac, and Xbox 360 later that year. A Nintendo Switch release was made available in 2019. Polygon’s review of the original game praised its style and cooperative multiplayer gameplay, but dinged Monaco for its frustrating single-player moments: “When Monaco is working — when two or more people are picking through its stages, evading traps, conking out guards, and breaking into dangerous territory, it clicks like an expensive safe. It nails the white-knuckled, Hollywood heist motif with style. But you’re going to need like-minded friends — and a whole lot of patience — to get there.”