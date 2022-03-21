Share All sharing options for: Vote in Polygon’s first-ever Who Would Win Week tournament

Monday kicks off Polygon’s first ever Who Would Win Week. All week we’ll be debating winners and losers and everything in-between, but we also want to hand the baton over to you, our friendly readers, in order to decide the ULTIMATE WHO WOULD WIN WEEK WINNER in our premiere Who Would Win Week tournament.

What are we basing our bracket on? Who are our contestants? How is the winner chosen? All wonderful questions — and we have answers. We’ve carefully calibrated the categories and initial matchups, picking competitors that represent the best and finest in their respective groups, delineated below.

The voting will be done via Twitter, starting at 11 a.m. EDT every day this week and ending at 9 a.m. EDT the next day.

And the biggest question: What are we basing this on? Vibes, man. Pure, chaotic vibes.

Without further ado, check out the full list of competitors — updated as each are eliminated! — and get to voting.

Presenting Polygon’s ULTIMATE WHO WOULD WIN WEEK TOURNAMENT, where the best of the best in four carefully chosen categories go against each other in a bracket of maximum chaos. pic.twitter.com/yvSfmV4P69 — Polygon (@Polygon) March 21, 2022

Thanksgiving Day Balloons

Characters that have at one point or another floated over the skyline of New York City as a balloon in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Goku from Dragon Ball

The Boss Baby from The Boss Baby

Pikachu from Pokémon

Ronald McDonald from the McDonald’s franchise

Sonic from the Sonic games

Super Grover from Sesame Street

Shrek from Shrek

Hello Kitty from the Hello Kitty franchise

Ice Powers!!!!!!!

Characters that can use some form of ice in some way. Yes, this is intentionally broad.

Elsa from Frozen

Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat

Frosty the Snowman from the Frosty the Snowman TV Special (1969)

Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada

Yuri Katsuki from Yuri!!! On Ice

Jack Frost from Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Mister Freeze from DC Comics

Frozone from The Incredibles

Hungry Bois

Not restricted by gender, Hungry Bois instead refers to any character known for their appetite, be it peculiar or all-encompassing.

Venom vs Garfield — insatiable appetite for chocolate and brains versus insatiable appetite for lasagna — Polygon (@Polygon) March 21, 2022

Kirby from the Kirby Games

Hannibal Lecter from The Silence of the Lambs

Venom from Marvel Comics

Garfield from the Garfield comic strip

Matter-Eater Lad from DC Comics

Shaggy Rogers from Scooby-Doo

Lorelei Gilmore from The Gilmore Girls

No-Face from Spirited Away

Wearing a Letter

They wear letters somewhere on themselves.

Superman from DC Comics

Archie Andrews from Riverdale

Hester Prynne from The Scarlet Letter

Waluigi from the Mario games

The PlayStation 5 from Real Life

Coach Z from Homestar Runner

Team Rocket from Pokémon

Orko from He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Rally your armies, gather your friends, and get those fingers ready to click as you bring your champion to victory. The final winner will be revealed on March 26. May the best... thing win!