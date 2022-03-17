 clock menu more-arrow no yes

FLCL is back with two new seasons slated to premiere in 2023

Dust off those guitars; we’re heading back to Mabase

By Toussaint Egan

March 17 marks the 25th anniversary of Toonami, the venerable programming block devoted to Japanese action animation. To mark the occasion, Adult Swim announced that two new seasons of the surreal sci-fi coming-of-age anime FLCL, titled FLCL: Grunge and FLCL: Shoegaze, are currently in production, and streamed a first look video of the former featuring “Ride on Shooting Star” by The Pillows.

FLCL: Grunge will be directed by Hitoshi Takekiyo (Appleseed XIII) and produced by MontBlanc Pictures, while FLCL: Shoegaze will be directed by Yutaka Uemura (FLCL Alternative) and be co-produced by Production I.G. (Ghost in the Shell, Psycho-Pass) and Studio NUT (FLCL Alternative, Deca-Dence).

Jason DeMarco, creative director of Toonami and senior vice president of action and anime for WarnerMedia, confirmed on Twitter that both seasons will air sometime in 2023, while a third series, the original horror anime Housing Complex C directed by Yūji Nara and produced by studio Akatsuki, will premiere later this year.

FLCL premiered in 2000 and first aired in the United States on Adult Swim in 2003. The anime previously received two sequel series, FLCL Alternative and FLCL Progressive, which aired in 2018.

