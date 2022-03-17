Hearthstone’s next expansion is the Naga-themed Voyage to the Sunken City

The next Hearthstone expansion takes players to the city of Zin-Azshari, the home city of the fearsome Naga and their corrupted Queen Azshara. Blizzard announced the expansion Voyage to the Sunken City and its planned global launch date of April 12 with a short animated trailer released on Thursday.

The trailer shows a small ship making its way through the depths of the ocean, crewed by a Mechagnome, Nightborne, and murloc. This hardy crew make their way through the mysterious terrain at the bottom of the sea, before eventually finding the lost city of Zin-Azshari. There, they are attacked by Naga, and we get an idea of the sort of cards we can likely expect to see — Naga, pirates, murlocks, and other nautical sorts.

It’s a genuinely lovely trailer; Hearthstone’s announcements are often loud and silly, rolling information out through musical trailers. It’s a game where one of the most prestigious lore characters, Medivh, is portrayed as a silly ham of a man who hosts lavish parties out of his wizard tower. The trailer for Journey to the Sunken City is a little more thoughtful, and has ethereal music slowly ascend into an absolute banger of a track.

World of Warcraft players visited Zin-Azshari during the Battle for Azeroth expansion, but Hearthstone’s card art often allows for alternate, more detailed perspectives on familiar locations. A new minion keyword is Naga; these scaly creatures are powerful when combined with spellcasting. There’s a new spell mechanic called Dredge, which allows the player to see the bottom three cards of their deck and pick one to draw next, along with new cards with active effects to sink cards down to the bottom of your deck. Finally, Colossal minions are so large they summon appendages on the board for their limbs or tentacles, even if they were not played from hand.

Activision-Blizzard remains in turmoil after the developer was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) following a two-year investigation. The suit alleges that Activision Blizzard allegedly fostered a “frat boy culture” that allowed for gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment. Microsoft purchased Activision-Blizzard in January for $68.7 billion; the process of that acquisition remains under review by the FTC.