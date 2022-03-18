Our five-page look at The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country returns the series to its horror roots

As any fan will tell you, The Sandman, the classic comic series created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg, was initially a horror series. One of the most frightening ideas it introduced? That Nightmares are sentient creatures made to prey on visitors through the dream world — and that they could get out.

Nightmare Country, the forthcoming series from current Batman writer James Tynion IV and artist Lisandro Estherren, leans into that horror. Focusing on fan favorite nightmare the Corinthian, the series follows the monster with teeth for eyes as he’s set loose in the real world once again in order to find a nightmare that dream did not create. The ongoing series, according to DC, will take readers on “a journey that crosses all the most terrifying corners of America: the collections of True Crime aficionados, white supremacist militia camps, galleries specializing in the art of horror, and more.”

This five-page preview makes its own short self-contained story, and sets a distinct tone, as a character named Flynn talks about their dreams. And because this is The Sandman, that’s a very dangerous thing to do.

The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #1 is available on April 12, 2022.