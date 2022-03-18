 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The cover for Nightmare Country #1 (2022) showing The Corinthian wearing a US Flag mask, lifting his sunglasses to reveal he has mouths for eyes. Image: Reiko Murakami /DC Comics

Our five-page look at The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country returns the series to its horror roots

Sometimes you’ve got to send a nightmare to catch a nightmare

By Joshua Rivera

As any fan will tell you, The Sandman, the classic comic series created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg, was initially a horror series. One of the most frightening ideas it introduced? That Nightmares are sentient creatures made to prey on visitors through the dream world — and that they could get out.

Nightmare Country, the forthcoming series from current Batman writer James Tynion IV and artist Lisandro Estherren, leans into that horror. Focusing on fan favorite nightmare the Corinthian, the series follows the monster with teeth for eyes as he’s set loose in the real world once again in order to find a nightmare that dream did not create. The ongoing series, according to DC, will take readers on “a journey that crosses all the most terrifying corners of America: the collections of True Crime aficionados, white supremacist militia camps, galleries specializing in the art of horror, and more.”

This five-page preview makes its own short self-contained story, and sets a distinct tone, as a character named Flynn talks about their dreams. And because this is The Sandman, that’s a very dangerous thing to do.

The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #1 is available on April 12, 2022.

New character Flynn is shown in a bar talking to a friend in Nightmare Country #1 (2022) Image: James Tynion IV, Lisandro Esterren/DC Comics
Flynn continues to tell their friend about their dreams in Nightmare Country #1 (2022) Image: James Tynion IV, Lisandro Estherren/DC Comics
Flynn’s dreams turn really dark in Nightmare Country #1 (2022) Image: James Tynion IV, Lisandro Estherren/DC Comics
Flynn spots a monster in the crowded bar in Nightmare Country #1 (2022) Image: James Tynion IV, Lisandro Estherren/DC Comics
The monster is gone and Flynn doesn’t know what just happened in Nightmare Country #1 (2022) Image: James Tynion IV, Lisandro Estherren/DC Comics
The credits page for Nightmare Country #1 (2022) Image: James Tynion IV, Lisandro Estherren/DC Comics
