The next Scream movie scheduled for March 2023 release

Ghostface will appear on the big screen once again. The next sequel of the revived hack-and-slash horror film from Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures will be released in March 2023, an official Twitter account shared on Friday. The next movie will bring back Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett as directors, along with James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick co-writing the screenplay.

The announcement solidifies a new era of Scream. In 2022, the franchise was rebooted with its fifth movie, Scream (2022) after an eleven year gap. (It’s a little confusing, but the recent reboot has the same name as the first movie.) The 2022 reboot released to both critical and commercial success.

The first Scream movie came out in 1996, spawning the long-running meta comedy slasher horror franchise. Scream 4, released in 2011, was the latest entry in the series until the most recent Scream. Wes Craven directed the first four movies, but the latest film was made after his death in 2015, marking the first post-Craven entry in the franchise. You can stream the latest movie and the rest of the franchise on Paramount Plus.