Netflix announces Tekken anime series, due this year

Tekken: Bloodline will focus on Jin Kazama

By Oli Welsh

Netflix has announced a new anime series based on the Tekken fighting games, and released a teaser trailer for the show. The series, Tekken: Bloodline, will focus on the character of Jin Kazama and launch in 2022.

Netflix posted the trailer to its YouTube channel with the following blurb:

“Power is everything.” Jin Kazama learned the family self-defense arts, Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age. Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage — The King of Iron Fist Tournament.

Based on this snippet and what we can see from the trailer, the series seems to stick pretty closely to established Tekken lore. Jin trains with his mother, sees off some bullies, but eventually has to flee an attack from the giant Ogre. He then seeks his grandfather Heihachi Mishima for further training. We also see brief glimpses of other iconic Tekken characters, including Paul Phoenix, Kazuya Mishima, and King.

Netflix is going big on video game adaptations; last week, the streamer announced a July release date for its live-action Resident Evil series.

