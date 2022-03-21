PlayStation acquires Jade Raymond’s Haven Studios

PlayStation Studios is expanding again. Sony announced Monday that it has reached an agreement to acquire Haven Studios, the new development team led by Jade Raymond, formerly the head of Ubisoft Toronto, EA Motive, and Google’s shuttered Stadia Games and Entertainment. The Montreal-based studio is developing a new property for PlayStation, described as a “AAA multiplayer experience.”

Haven Studios was officially announced last year, through Sony’s PlayStation Blog.

Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, said Sony began working with Raymond and team early last year. “From their first pitch, we were inspired by Haven’s vision for creating a modern multiplayer experience that brings gamers together in positive and meaningful ways,” Hulst said in a post on the PlayStation Blog. “We were confident in their creative and technical expertise to deliver on such an ambitious project and were thrilled to invest in their journey developing a new, original IP for PlayStation.”

A news release from Sony says that Haven has “over 60 employees” and is growing. It’s the 18th studio to join PlayStation Studios, alongside the recently acquired Bungie, Bluepoint Games, Housemarque, Firesprite, and Nixxes Software. In February, Sony said it plans to launch and support “more than 10 live-service games” by 2026, a suite of multiplayer experiences that would now almost assuredly include Haven’s unannounced title.