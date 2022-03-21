Celebrate Polygon’s Who Would Win Week on Twitch this Tuesday with Tier Pressure

It’s Who Would Win Week here at Polygon. Writers are asking themselves tough questions: pitting bear against bear, deciphering Dragon Ball power rankings, and debating why questions of qualitative “betterness” are so appealing in the first place.

To continue the fun, we’re holding a special Twitch stream on Tuesday, March 22 at 3 p.m. EDT. Polygon’s video team will be in the studio, making tier lists to decide our own chaotic rankings of the things we love: from sound effects, to horror game villains, to ... orbs? We’re calling it Tier Pressure.

Tune in to Polygon’s Twitch channel tomorrow to get in on the fun. We’ll be collecting channel points all evening to decide what our special finale tier should be, so get in and there and make your own voice heard! The stream will until around 6 p.m. EDT, and it will be pure chaos the entire time.

Who Would Win Week will continue, well, all week here at Polygon! Have fun, and always rank responsibly.

