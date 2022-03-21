Nintendo finally adds folders to Switch UI

One of the Nintendo Switch’s most requested features, the ability to sort games into folders on the Switch user interface, is finally here — five years after the system’s launch. Nintendo rolled out a new system update on Monday that lets users create groups of software to help organize their Switch libraries.

Nintendo’s new Groups feature is available through the Switch’s “All Software” menu, which is visible when a user has more than 12 games on their system. Switch owners can create new groups as needed — up to 100 groups, with up to 200 titles per group. In an example of Groups tweeted by Nintendo on Monday, folders named Mario Games, Zelda Games, Old School, and others are shown.

Detailed instructions on how to create and arrange Groups are available on Nintendo’s support website.

The Groups feature is included as part of ver. 14.0.0 of the Nintendo Switch’s system software. Details from Nintendo’s patch notes are available below.

Ver. 14.0.0 (Released March 21, 2022)

“Groups” feature was added to the All Software menu.

You can now create groups of software to help organize your software titles.

Making groups for different game genres, developers, or whatever you’d like to organize by may make it easier to find the application you want.

Up to 100 groups can be created with a max of 200 titles per group.

The button to proceed to the “All Software” screen is displayed only when there are 13 or more software title icons on the system.

For more information, see How to Create Groups of Software.

Bluetooth Audio volume behavior was changed.