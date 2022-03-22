 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Furry Sonic the Hedgehog Xbox controllers alert

New, 10 comments

The limited run is part of a Sonic-themed sweepstakes

By Matt Patches
Furry Knuckles and Sonic-related controllers Photo: Par.Pics/SEGA

Sonic did not triumph in the “console wars,” but as we recently charted in Polygon’s first-ever Who Would Win Week, the longtime Sega mascot was no loser either. Truly, in the year 2022, Sonic is a genuine movie star, gearing up for his big sequel this April. And for that reason, Xbox is honoring the blue hedgehog — in a way that puts the “chaos” in Chaos Emerald.

On a blog published Tuesday morning, Microsoft unveiled a custom Xbox Series S and pair of Xbox controllers inspired by Sonic, and the villain of Sonic 2, Knuckles. The Xbox Series S console features “a golden portal ring shining on its surface alongside an embossed Sonic the Hedgehog 2 logo,” while the controllers are covered in a fur-emulating shag carpet. To quote Sean Combs in Get Him to the Greek: Stroke the furry controllers ...

A Sonic the Hedgehog themed Xbox Series S with furry red and blue Xbox controllers Photo: Sega/Paramount Pictures

The Sonic console and controllers won’t be generally available to the public, but given away as part of an enter-to-win sweepstakes. To enter, people who need a blue, furry Xbox controller in their life must go to the Xbox Twitter page and retweet a promotional post with the hashtag #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes or cash in Microsoft Rewards points on a raffle ticket. Participants must live in a legal resident in a territory that supports Xbox Live. Submissions for the sweepstakes ends at 11 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 30.

Go fast?

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

Which slime is the king of slimes, according to a scientist

By Ana Diaz

Why you shouldn’t murder the Pope Turtle in Elden Ring

By Chris Plante
5 comments / new

Elden Ring guide: Waypoint Ruins walkthrough

By Jay Castello

Filed under:

It’s Spock against Riker in a battle of seconds-in-command

By Jordan Hoffman
2 comments / new

Elden Ring guide: How to buy every smithing stone and somber smithing stone

By Jeffrey Parkin

Gwent director Jason Slama is heading up the new Witcher game

By Joshua Rivera

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon