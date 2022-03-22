Nintendo shutting down its first original mobile game, Dragalia Lost

The main campaign of Dragalia Lost will conclude this summer, launching in July 2022. Once part two of chapter 26 releases this summer, Nintendo says service for the game itself will come to a close at an unspecified date. The final set of new content will release later this month, on March 31, and then there will be no further updates, aside from the main campaign.

“The Dragalia Lost team would like to thank each and every one of our players, past and present, for your love of and support for Dragalia Lost since its launch,” a news post on the official Dragalia Lost website reads. “It is our sincere hope that you have enjoyed your experience with the game from the moment you started playing it, and we will strive to ensure that you continue to do so for as long as time allows.”

Dragalia Lost is Nintendo’s first original mobile game, which released in 2018. It is a fantasy RPG, where players assume the role of a hero known as the Dragonblood Prince who guards his kingdom with a dragon. The game uses touchscreen controls, and the characters can sometimes turn into dragons with special attacks.