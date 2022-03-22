Gwent director Jason Slama is heading up the new Witcher game

With the news of a new Witcher game now in development at CD Projekt Red, it’s natural to want to know where the series will go next. Of course, it’s too early for any official word on that, but we now know who will be leading the way there: Gwent game director Jason Slama.

As announced on Slama’s personal Twitter account, Slama will serve as game director for the untitled Witcher project, which CD Projekt Red is currently staffing up for. As the head of Gwent, the stand-alone version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s excellent card game, Slama was part of a team responsible for huge overhauls and constant tweaking. While Gwent never caught on the way its competitors did, it consistently remained one of the more interesting games in the free-to-play competitive card game space.

Without reading too much into it, one can only hope that this is good news for those who hope for a minigame just as engrossing as Gwent was in The Witcher 3. After all, there’s got to be more than one card game played on The Continent, right?