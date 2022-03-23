 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

PS5 and PS4 owners are having trouble getting online after system update

New, 1 comment

Servers for Elden Ring, Grand Theft Auto, and more are affected

By Toussaint Egan
Error message for Elden Ring stating that Sony’s servers could not verify players’ PlayStation Plus subscription. Image: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco via Polygon

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners have reported issues on Wednesday with connecting to servers for Elden Ring, Grand Theft Auto Online, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and other titles. Attempts to get online with those games are being met with an error message: “Could not verify PlayStation Plus subscription.”

According to Sony’s PlayStation Network service status page, “some services are experiencing issues.” That includes gaming and social features, PlayStation Now game streaming, and the PlayStation Store.

As reported by Eurogamer, the error appears to be tied to a new software update for PS4 and PS5, resulting in Elden Ring players being greeted with an error message and the game starting in offline mode. Though the error was initially attributed to FromSoftware’s game’s maintenance, which was scheduled for this morning, the issue appears to be independent of this; affecting several other games’ multiplayer servers with the same message regarding players’ PlayStation Plus subscriptions.

In the time since the error was first reported, The Elden Ring Twitter account has since published an update stating that, “the server maintenance for PlayStation/Steam will be prolonged.” A subsequent update stated that maintenance for Steam was now over, though without any mention regarding the ongoing error for PlayStation 5 owners.

Polygon has reached out to Sony for comment regarding the error and will update when we hear back.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Wrath of Man, the new to Hulu Jason Statham crime thriller, whips

By Pete Volk

Where to watch every Oscar-nominated movie

By Pete Volk, Toussaint Egan, and 1 more
4 comments / new

Artists have been inspired by Turning Red’s celebration of fan art and crushes

By Cass Marshall
2 comments / new

Severance’s satirical mystery goes far beyond the dystopian workplace

By Lux Alptraum
5 comments / new

Elden Ring guide: Waypoint Ruins walkthrough

By Jay Castello

Netflix releases new Stranger Things season 4 photos, promises ‘horror movie’ vibe

By Toussaint Egan
5 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon