My Little Pony’s tabletop role-playing game is on the way, full of magical adventures

An official My Little Pony tabletop role-playing game is in development by Renegade Game Studios, and it may be the only tabletop RPG where players can lovingly craft their own cutie marks. Players can create their own custom pony characters and set out to solve problems in the realms of Equestria and beyond. The RPG will come with a line of accessories, so players can collect adventure books, adventure and game master screens, a dice set, dice bag, and character journal.

A major part of the game is, of course, creating your own unique My Little Pony character. The franchise has been running for decades now, and includes more than just regular ol’ horses — there are Pegasus ponies with wings, and unicorn ponies with potent magic. From there, the GM can lead players through a story. The character journal is an 80-page hardcover book with a character sheet, character creation prompts, history pages, and space to record the daring adventures your ponies embark on.

The My Little Pony role-playing game and the Deluxe Core Rulebook are both currently available to pre-order, and the books and accessories are expected to be released later in 2022. The pre-orders come with a PDF of the rulebook at no additional cost for players to peruse.