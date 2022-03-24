 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New Horus Heresy boxed set announced, plus more 40K reveals from AdeptiCon

Your first look at new Chaos Knight upgrades, the Ash Waste Nomads, and more

By Charlie Hall

Games Workshop revealed a load of new Warhammer 40,000 products on Wednesday, among them new Chaos Knight upgrade kits and our first look at Necromunda’s big new expansion. But the most exciting reveal by far came at the very end of the AdeptiCon 2022 presentation — Warhammer: The Horus Heresy is an all new, all plastic boxed set. The announcement was accompanied by a lavish cinematic trailer, which we’ve embedded above. No pricing or release dates were announced.

Most 40K fans know The Horus Heresy from a series of novels initiated by author Dan Abnett. The first volume, Horus Rising, was published in 2006. Over dozens of subsequent novels, multiple fantasy authors have told the story Horus Lupercal, one of the first Space Marine Primarchs and the founding father of the Luna Wolves Legion. The tale begins around the year 30,000, and tells the alternate human history that created the grim darkness of the far future that is Warhammer 40K.

A gilded Space Marine with green armor and gold details.
The Luna Wolves, once corrupted by Chaos ...
Image: Games Workshop
A Space Marine in a beaked helmet.
... would eventually become the Sons of Horus.
Image: Games Workshop

The Horus Heresy miniatures game was first published in 2012, and consists of multiple campaign books along with an entire line of miniatures — many of them quite expensive, as they’re cast in hard resin. The new boxed set will feature multipart plastic miniatures, hopefully bringing down the price and making things a bit easier to build. It will also include a revised core rulebook, which will also be sold separately. Diehard fans shouldn’t get too worried about that, however. The presenters from Games Workshop indicated it’s less of a full reboot of the game, and more of a refinement.

The other big announcement of the evening was a massive new expansion for one of Games Workshop’s most vibrant lines, a system called Necromunda. While 40K and The Horus Heresy tell the story of augmented superhuman soldiers, the Necromunda line is all about violent human gangs fighting for control of a criminal underworld. The line was rebooted in 2017 with the popular boxed set Necromunda: Hive War, and has expanded over the years into multiple new factions. There is even a decent first-person shooter video game called Necromunda: Hired Gun.

The contents of Necromunda: Ash Wastes painted and ready for play. Image: Games Workshop via Twitch
The dustback helamite riders, heavily armed troops riding on the back of large sand fleas. Image: Games Workshop via Twitch
A detailed view of the new terrain, post-mounted dwellings made of metal and cloth. Image: Games Workshop via Twitch
Orlock quad bikes, armed with heavy weapons. Image: Games Workshop via Twitch

The new expansion is called Necromunda: Ash Wastes, and it will add vehicles to the game for the first time. It will also include a new faction, the Ash Waste Nomads, as well as a novel new set of terrain.

Finally, the last big bit of news for fans of 40K was a Chaos-tainted version of two classic Imperial Knights models. Knights are ancient and powerful mechs, many of them thousands of years old, that can be fielded for both 40K and the Horus Heresy games. A new boxed set will include three Chaos Knights, while plastic upgrade sets will eventually be sold to augment existing kits.

The AdeptiCon presentation also included reveals of new factions for Warhammer Underworlds: Harrowdeep and Blood Bowl. We’ve included a gallery of additional images below.

  • Image: Games Workshop
  • Image: Games Workshop
  • Image: Games Workshop
  • Image: Games Workshop
  • Image: Games Workshop
  • Image: Games Workshop
  • Image: Games Workshop
  • Image: Games Workshop
  • Image: Games Workshop
  • Image: Games Workshop

