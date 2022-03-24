 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Apex Legends brings back Control in latest limited-time event

New, 1 comment

Warriors Collection Event starts March 29, runs until April 12

By Owen S. Good

Apex Legendsnext limited-time event, the Warriors Collection Event, will begin March 29 and run until April 12, Respawn Entertainment announced on Thursday. The event brings back the 9-versus-9 Control game mode, introduced back in February, for the first three weeks of the current season.

Control will be available for two weeks this time, joined by a new Caustic Treatment takeover of the Kings Canyon map. Last seen in a March 2021 update, Caustic Treatment this time converts the area into “a three-point battleground for control over Kings Canyon,” Respawn said. The event’s trailer above gives a better look at what it entails, but players will find additional cover, a hover tank, and other features.

The Warriors Collection Event will also add Drop-Off, a new map for Apex Legends’ 3-on-3 game mode. As a Collection Event, that means another set of 24 limited edition cosmetics will be available. These include the “Synthetic Huntress” skin for Ash; Octane’s “Riding Dirty” skin; the “Combat Survivalist” look for Lifeline, and others.

Each week of the event will have its own rewards track, with daily challenges and points on offer. A stretch challenge will add four unique badges for players to earn, too.

Apex Legends’ 12th and current season, Defiance, launched Feb. 8 and will last until May 10. This season introduced a new playable character, Mad Maggie, and made several changes to the huge Olympus map that first appeared with season 7 in 2020.

