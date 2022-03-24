 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Your first look at the next Dungeons & Dragons Magic: The Gathering crossover set

Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate arrives in June

By Charlie Hall
Card art for Tiamat from the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms set of Magic: The Gathering Cards. Image: Tyler Jasobson/Wizards of the Coast

Magic: The Gathering’s first crossover set of Dungeons & Dragons-themed cards was a hit, becoming one of Wizards of the Coast’s best-selling summer releases of all time. Now the Hasbro subsidiary is going back to the well with Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate. The new set debuted Thursday on Twitch; here’s what we learned, plus a look at the first few preview cards.

While Battle For Baldur’s Gate is focused on the Commander format — the popular 100-card multiplayer mode also known as Elder Dragon Highlander (EDH) — it will also be draftable. Dice rolling, which made its debut with Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, will be returning with the new set. The popular retro line-art style from Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, reminiscent of D&D’s classic Monster Manual, will also be back. It will be applied to spells in this new set as well as creatures.

Ancient Brass Dragon, shown with two alternate art treatments. Image: Wizards of the Coast
Elder Brain Image: Wizards of the Coast

As a nod to diminishing COVID infection rates here in the United States, CommandFest — a series of in-person and online events — will be returning in 2022. Fans should expect more details in the coming months.

For fans of online play, know that Battle for Baldur’s Gate will also be part of Magic: The Gathering - Arena. Details were sparse, but Wizards tells Polygon that Arena will include some cards from Battle for Baldur’s Gate that work well for one-on-one play. Other cards will be rebalanced specifically for Arena. The digital version of the set will also include some unique cards.

Lightning Bolt Image: Wizards of the Coast
Fireball Image: Wizards of the Coast
Wand of Wonder Image: Wizards of the Coast
Minsc and Boo as a Planeswalker Image: Wizards of the Coast

Wizards will host a public debut for Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate online May 16. Preview cards will appear at multiple outlets from that date through May 20, with Commander deck previews running May 23-26. Pre-release weekend will be hosted in stores from June 3-6, with a physical release slated for June 10.

  • Image: Wizards of the Coast
  • Image: Wizards of the Coast
  • Image: Wizards of the Coast
  • Image: Wizards of the Coast
  • Image: Wizards of the Coast
  • Image: Wizards of the Coast

