The Cub is a post-apocalyptic platformer reminiscent of The Jungle Book

Mixing the playful with the intense

By Matt Leone

Shown via a trailer as part of GamesRadar’s Future Games Show on Thursday, The Cog is an upcoming post-apocalyptic platformer from developer Demagog Studio and publisher Untold Tales.

Fusing a heavy narrative with a light visual style, the game seems to take inspiration from the classic ’90s Disney platformer The Jungle Book — including genre staples like swinging on vines and riding on a mine cart — while telling a story that looks to be quite a bit less playful.

According to GamesRadar, the game is set in the same world as Demagog’s Golf Club: Wasteland — a game where wealthy folks flew to Mars to avoid the apocalypse, then returned to Earth to play golf (at which point things spiraled out of control). For some reason, The Cub’s main character doesn’t need a hazmat suit to breathe on Earth, so those in hazmat suits are after him to try to figure out why.

The Cub is heading to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC, with no release date currently announced.

