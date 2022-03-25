Rooster Teeth’s RWBY anime spinoff trailer shows off its heroes’ new looks

Rooster Teeth’s animated web series RWBY is getting an anime spinoff from the Japanese studio behind Puella Magi Madoka Magica. The series will apparently be called RWBY Ice Queendom and will be produced in a collaboration between Rooster Teeth and Japan’s Shaft animation studio.

But the announcement of this new series is a little complicated so far. Crunchyroll originally posted a statement on Thursday, but then deleted it, according to Anime News Network. However, the project also appears to have both English and Japanese Twitter accounts, along with some official posters, and an entire Japanese website with news and details about the series. Despite all this, there doesn’t appear to be a larger announcement by Rooster Teeth itself just yet.

RWBY was created by Rooster Teeth (Red vs. Blue, Gen:Lock) in 2013. The series is now on its eighth season. Rooster Teeth’s partner for Ice Queendom is Shaft, a Japanese studio that’s been making anime series since 1995, including Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Nisekoi, and the Monogatari series.

According to the show’s website, fans will likely learn more about the project during this weekend’s AnimeJapan 2022 festival, though it’s unclear if this will also include a trailer. The website also says that the series is set to debut sometime later this year.

Update (March 26): This story has been updated to add the series’ first trailer, released on Saturday morning.