 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bloodborne PS1 demake creators are now making Bloodborne Kart

New, 2 comments

A throwback to Crash Team Racing era

By Michael McWhertor
A teaser for Bloodborne Kart, featuring a Hunter approaching a motorcycle, in the style of Akira Image: b0tster

The creators of Bloodborne PSX, the PlayStation-style “demake” of FromSoftware’s gothic horror action-RPG, have a new project coming: Bloodborne Kart. It’s a new racing game also inspired by Bloodborne, with some Crash Team Racing (OK, and Mario Kart) thrown in.

Bloodborne PSX’s developer confirmed the kart racer’s development in a tweet on Thursday, saying their next PSone-style throwback is “real and will be coming out as soon as it’s ready.” That teaser shows a chunky polygonal hunter throwing on some goggles, approaching its Victorian-era motorcycle in the style of Shotaro Kaneda, and getting ready to race.

Bloodborne Kart’s creators also shared a preview of the game’s music, an incredibly peppy title screen tune inspired by themes from the original Bloodborne.

Bloodborne PSX fans may recall they’ve already gotten a peek at Bloodborne Kart. The demake’s creators joked on last year’s April Fool’s Day that the Bloodborne demake was “CANCELED and we’re making [Bloodborne Kart] instead.” Like many April Fool’s Day pranks about video games, that goof turned out to be real.

Bloodborne PSX, which launched in January, is free to download from itch.io.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

GTA Plus is GTA Online’s new monthly subscription on PS5, Xbox Series X

By Ryan Gilliam
1 comment / new

Elden Ring’s Carian Retaliation spell seems broken for online players

By Austen Goslin
1 comment / new

Rooster Teeth’s RWBY is getting an anime spinoff

By Austen Goslin
4 comments / new

Filed under:

Which Soulcalibur fighter could really defeat Yoda?

By Michael McWhertor
2 comments / new

Gran Turismo 7 players awarded 1M free credits after backlash over downtime and grind

By Oli Welsh
20 comments / new

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands guide: Class explanations and pairings

By Johnny Yu

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon