GTA Plus is GTA Online’s new monthly subscription on PS5, Xbox Series X

Grand Theft Auto Online will soon have a monthly subscription service for both new and existing players, Rockstar Games announced Friday. The service, GTA Plus, will come with a variety of benefits for the price of $5.99 per month, including exclusive rewards.

Each month, subscribers will get new items and bonuses such as in-game cash, upgrades, and special discounts. GTA Plus members will also be able to buy even better Shark Cards to get more bang for their buck on microtransaction purchases.

GTA Plus is exclusive to GTA Online players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, where the game launched earlier this month alongside Grand Theft Auto 5.

Here’s Rockstar’s full list of GTA Plus benefits for its first month, from March 29-April 27:

GTA$500,000 delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account

The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries

The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost

Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA Plus will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period

Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost

The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe

and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali

A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop

3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series

2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series

Subscribers will need to claim these rewards from their various vendors each month, or risk losing them. Every month, Rockstar will reveal a new list of items coming to GTA Plus, similar to the one above. Note that GTA Plus is a recurring subscription, so once you sign up, you’ll be billed the $5.99 monthly cost automatically until you cancel (which, Rockstar says, you can do at any time).

While Rockstar focused almost entirely on the new GTA Plus service in its announcement Friday, the publisher also assured players that the online membership is an addition to GTA Online’s usual events, which will remain accessible to all players.