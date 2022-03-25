 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The James Bond franchise is getting its own Amazing Race-style show

New, 2 comments

007’s Road to a Million is a new game show coming to Amazon Prime Video

By Ryan Gilliam
Daniel Craig looks beat to hell in a beat-to-hell care as James Bond in No Time To Die
James Bond in 2021’s No Time To Die
Photo: Nicola Dove/MGM

007’s Road to a Million is a new game show coming to Amazon Prime Video, according to a new story from Variety.

The series will be eight episodes long and feature a variety of two-person teams competing in James Bond-like events for $1.3 million (a flat million Pounds in the UK). Contestants will be subjected to a series of intelligence and endurance tests, not unlike those in The Amazing Race. 007’s Road to a Million, however, will take the contestants to some famous locations from Bond’s adventures around the world.

The show has been kicking around at Amazon for nearly four years and will come from Britain’s 72 Films (All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur). James Bond franchise stewards, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, are attached to the show. The show is also completely separate from the recent MGM deal, where Amazon acquired the James Bond parent company for $8.45 billion last year.

007’s Road to a Million is currently in casting and will go into full production later this year. It’s unclear when the new show will debut on Prime Video.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Core Keeper beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks

By Z Smith

Elden Ring guide: Respec with Larval Tears

By Jeffrey Parkin
Margit, is a hairy, beastly man with a cluster of goat-like horns growing from his head. He clutches a wooden can in his right hand and leers at the camera.
Play

What’s up with Margit?

By Patrick Gill
1 comment / new

Filed under:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land guides

How to navigate this big land, find Waddle Dees, and search for secrets

View All Stories

Filed under:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land guide: Everbay Coast mission list

By Julia Lee

Filed under:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land guide: Redgar Forbidden Lands hidden Waddle Dee locations

By Julia Lee

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon