The James Bond franchise is getting its own Amazing Race-style show

007’s Road to a Million is a new game show coming to Amazon Prime Video, according to a new story from Variety.

The series will be eight episodes long and feature a variety of two-person teams competing in James Bond-like events for $1.3 million (a flat million Pounds in the UK). Contestants will be subjected to a series of intelligence and endurance tests, not unlike those in The Amazing Race. 007’s Road to a Million, however, will take the contestants to some famous locations from Bond’s adventures around the world.

The show has been kicking around at Amazon for nearly four years and will come from Britain’s 72 Films (All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur). James Bond franchise stewards, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, are attached to the show. The show is also completely separate from the recent MGM deal, where Amazon acquired the James Bond parent company for $8.45 billion last year.

007’s Road to a Million is currently in casting and will go into full production later this year. It’s unclear when the new show will debut on Prime Video.