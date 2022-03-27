Here’s who won at the 2022 Oscars

It’s another experimental year for the Academy Awards. Years of steady decline in viewership has turned what used to be a fairly reliable nationwide community experience into more niche viewing, to the point where it sometimes seems like more people grouse about the latest change-ups in the Oscars presentation show than actually tune in to watch it. In 2022, the new developments included a return to actual hosts for the first time in four years, with Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer overseeing the presentations. (“This year, the Oscars hired three women to host, because it was cheaper than hiring one man,” Schumer joked during the show’s opening sequence.)
The producers also made an instantly controversial decision to present eight of the awards — the short-film awards and several of the craft categories — separately before the ceremonies, and only include select footage from those presentations during the live show. That also prompted a gag during the opening sequence, as the presenters noted that everyone had moved past the controversy — and then the lights flickered, to imply that the craft people behind the scenes were sabotaging the show.
Until the viewing stats are in for the show, it remains to be seen whether the changes to the ceremony will help boost its profile. For the moment, here are all of the winners that have been presented so far during the 94rd annual Academy Awards. We’ll be updating throughout the ceremony.
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Winner: Dune
Other nominees: Spider-Man: No Way Home, Free Guy, No Time To Die, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
BEST SOUND
Winner: Dune
Other nominees: The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Nightmare Alley, West Side Story
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Winner: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Other nominees: Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog; Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard; Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter; Judi Dench, Belfast
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Winner: Dune
Other nominees: Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth, West Side Story
BEST FILM EDITING
Winner: Dune
Other nominees: The Power of the Dog, Don’t Look Up, Tick, Tick ... Boom!, King Richard
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Winner: Dune
Other nominees: The Power of the Dog, Parallel Mothers, Don’t Look Up, Encanto
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Winner: The Long Goodbye
Other nominees: The Dress, On My Mind, Please Hold, Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Winner: The Windshield Wiper
Other nominees: Robin Robin, Boxballet, Affairs of the Art, Bestia
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Winner: The Queen of Basketball
Other nominees: Audible, Lead Me Home, Three Songs for Benazir, When We Were Bullies
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Winner: The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Other nominees: Coming 2 America, Cruella, Dune, House of Gucci
BEST SOUND
Winner: Dune
Other nominees: Belfast, No Time to Die, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story
Loading comments...