Here’s who won at the 2022 Oscars

The Academy Awards ceremony has started, and we’re covering all the winners here

By Tasha Robinson
A human-sized Oscar statuette on the red carpet at the 94th Oscars Photo: ABC

It’s another experimental year for the Academy Awards. Years of steady decline in viewership has turned what used to be a fairly reliable nationwide community experience into more niche viewing, to the point where it sometimes seems like more people grouse about the latest change-ups in the Oscars presentation show than actually tune in to watch it. In 2022, the new developments included a return to actual hosts for the first time in four years, with Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer overseeing the presentations. (“This year, the Oscars hired three women to host, because it was cheaper than hiring one man,” Schumer joked during the show’s opening sequence.)

The producers also made an instantly controversial decision to present eight of the awards — the short-film awards and several of the craft categories — separately before the ceremonies, and only include select footage from those presentations during the live show. That also prompted a gag during the opening sequence, as the presenters noted that everyone had moved past the controversy — and then the lights flickered, to imply that the craft people behind the scenes were sabotaging the show.

Until the viewing stats are in for the show, it remains to be seen whether the changes to the ceremony will help boost its profile. For the moment, here are all of the winners that have been presented so far during the 94rd annual Academy Awards. We’ll be updating throughout the ceremony.

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Winner: Dune
Other nominees: Spider-Man: No Way Home, Free Guy, No Time To Die, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

BEST SOUND

Winner: Dune
Other nominees: The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Nightmare Alley, West Side Story

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Winner: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Other nominees: Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog; Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard; Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter; Judi Dench, Belfast

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Winner: Dune
Other nominees: Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth, West Side Story

BEST FILM EDITING

Winner: Dune
Other nominees: The Power of the Dog, Don’t Look Up, Tick, Tick ... Boom!, King Richard

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Winner: Dune
Other nominees: The Power of the Dog, Parallel Mothers, Don’t Look Up, Encanto

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Winner: The Long Goodbye
Other nominees: The Dress, On My Mind, Please Hold, Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Winner: The Windshield Wiper
Other nominees: Robin Robin, Boxballet, Affairs of the Art, Bestia

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Winner: The Queen of Basketball
Other nominees: Audible, Lead Me Home, Three Songs for Benazir, When We Were Bullies

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Winner: The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Other nominees: Coming 2 America, Cruella, Dune, House of Gucci

