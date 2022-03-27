 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch the first live performance of We Don’t Talk About Bruno

The song wasn’t nominated, so this was the next best thing

By Petrana Radulovic

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” might not be up for any Oscars, but that doesn’t mean the infectious earworm didn’t steal the show. Sunday’s Academy Awards brought together Encanto stars Adassa (Dolores), Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel), Mauro Castillo (Felix), Carolina Gaitan (Pepa), and Diane Guerrero (Isabela) for the first time to perform the hit number — along with Megan Thee Stallion, Becky G and Luis “Despacito” Fonsi for some extra special Oscar flair. Among the songs on the Lin-Manuel Miranda-composed soundtrack, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is by far the most popular one, hitting the top of the Billboard Top 100.

“It’s been played more times than ‘Happy Birthday,’” joked John Leguizamo, who plays the titular Bruno, as he presented the the performance.

Encanto is up for three awards tonight, including Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song, But “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was passed over for nomination in the Best Original Song category in favor of “Dos Oruguitas.” Why the super popular track didn’t get a nomination is not clear, but considering the deadline for submission was before Encanto even came out, so it is likely that Disney went with the acoustic lullaby, which also comes at a major tear-jerker moment in the film, as a more traditional fit.

The other songs nominated in the category are “No Time to Die” from No Time to Die, “Be Alive” from King Richard, “Down to Joy” from Belfast, and “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days.

Encanto is available to stream on Disney Plus. Check out our running list of Oscar winners.

