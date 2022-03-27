 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Lightyear’s Oscars trailer just promises big-ass robots

To infinity ... and beyond Zurg

By Petrana Radulovic
a freaked out looking buzz lightyear Image: Pixar

New footage for Pixar’s Lightyear reveals more of the epic science fiction adventure, bringing a grizzled and buff version of the plastic toy to a far off planet. In the new spot, Buzz reveals that he’s been stuck on this planet for about a year. How will he get off? Who is he stuck with? We still do not know.

Lightyear is about Toy Story hero Buzz Lightyear, though whether this version of the character is the “real life” version or a fictional version within the fictional Toy Story universe is still unclear. We can debate all we want (and we did!), but until more information is revealed, let’s all enjoy the orange robot cat who has my entire dang heart.

This version of the Toy Story hero is voiced by Chris Evans. Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, and Taika Waititi round out the cast as a group of recruits to the space ranger program, with Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. in other roles.

Lightyear hits theaters on June 17.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Apple’s CODA tops Netflix to win 2022 Best Picture Oscar

By Matt Patches

Will Smith wins the Best Actor Oscar shortly after slapping Chris Rock

By Joshua Rivera and Matt Patches
6 comments / new

Army of the Dead wins the ‘Oscar’ for Fan Favorite Movie

By Petrana Radulovic
3 comments / new

Watch the first live performance of We Don’t Talk About Bruno

By Petrana Radulovic

How to watch the 2022 Oscars

By Austen Goslin
1 comment / new

Rooster Teeth’s RWBY anime spinoff trailer shows off its heroes’ new looks

By Austen Goslin
12 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon