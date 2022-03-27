Lightyear’s Oscars trailer just promises big-ass robots

New footage for Pixar’s Lightyear reveals more of the epic science fiction adventure, bringing a grizzled and buff version of the plastic toy to a far off planet. In the new spot, Buzz reveals that he’s been stuck on this planet for about a year. How will he get off? Who is he stuck with? We still do not know.

Get ready to go beyond infinity with Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear, only in theaters June 17. pic.twitter.com/ZLpO6t5yCA — Pixar (@Pixar) March 28, 2022

Lightyear is about Toy Story hero Buzz Lightyear, though whether this version of the character is the “real life” version or a fictional version within the fictional Toy Story universe is still unclear. We can debate all we want (and we did!), but until more information is revealed, let’s all enjoy the orange robot cat who has my entire dang heart.

This version of the Toy Story hero is voiced by Chris Evans. Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, and Taika Waititi round out the cast as a group of recruits to the space ranger program, with Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. in other roles.

Lightyear hits theaters on June 17.