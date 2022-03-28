 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Vampire Survivors’ future includes 9 new characters, 16 new weapons, and Arcanas

New, 4 comments

The survival game’s latest patch came with a massive roadmap

By Ryan Gilliam
Vampire Survivors guide: Combinations and evolution chart Image: Poncle via Polygon

Vampire Survivors, the popular Castlevania-inspired survival game that gained a lot of traction earlier this year, has some major updates in store. Luca Galante, the game’s developer, posted a detailed development roadmap alongside a blog post after last week’s update to the game. The post highlights what’s coming to Vampire Survivors over the next few weeks and months, leading to what Galante will eventually call version 1.0.

The game will get nine new characters, two more power ups, 16 new weapons, four new relics, five more stages, and a mysterious new feature called “Arcanas,” of which there will be multiple. While the roadmap doesn’t describe exactly what Arcanas are (although it’s coming sometime in April), it does say that it’s just one of two major mechanics coming before the 1.0 release.

While less exciting than new content, Vampire Survivors will also get a major engine upgrade later this summer, with Galante giving an update on how the port process is going. Finally, the much-requested endless mode — the game currently ends at 30 minutes — is also on the roadmap.

Galante has been updating the game on a near-weekly cadence for months now, with new weapons and characters coming every few days. It’s unclear when version 1.0 will hit or if Galante has further plans for the popular survival game past the new roadmap. But Vampire Survivors fans have plenty to be excited about in 2022.

Vampire Survivors is available on Steam for Mac and Windows PC. A free demo version is playable through itch.io.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Pokémon Go’s next classic Community Day brings back Mudkip

By Michael McWhertor

Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer going free for 2 weeks

By Petrana Radulovic

New One Piece game tells an original story for series’ 25th anniversary

By Ryan Gilliam
7 comments / new

Forza Horizon 5 is getting a multiplayer overhaul this week

By Oli Welsh
5 comments / new

Apple’s CODA tops Netflix to win 2022 Best Picture Oscar

By Matt Patches
8 comments / new

Will Smith wins the Best Actor Oscar shortly after slapping Chris Rock

By Joshua Rivera and Matt Patches
141 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon