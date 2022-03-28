New One Piece game tells an original story for series’ 25th anniversary

Long-running manga series One Piece is getting a new video game for its 25th anniversary, Bandai Namco revealed in a livestream on Monday. One Piece Odyssey will tell a new, original story from series creator Eiichiro Oda, who is contributing new character and monster designs.

One Piece Odyssey is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X sometime in 2022, and is being developed by ILCA, Inc., the studio that brought players the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl remakes.

The trailer for One Piece Odyssey doesn’t give much information on how the game will actually play, outside of describing it as a “new One Piece PRG.” The brief gameplay clip shows series hero Luffy running around an island, climbing vines, searching treasure chests, and battling in what appears to be turn-based combat.

Here’s publisher Bandai Namco’s official description of the game’s story:

During their voyage, the Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy are swallowed by a huge storm at sea. They end up on a mysterious island full of nature amidst the storm and become separated from each other. The crew sets out on a new adventurous journey filled with wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals. Work together with Luffy and his crew to set sail once again!

Players won’t just experience Odyssey as Luffy; also playable are Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper, Robin, Frankie, and Brook. A separate video features One Piece Odyssey’s producer, Katsuaki Tsuzuki, and gives a few more details.