Xbox Games With Gold offers puzzles and platformers in April

Go into London’s Underground, or tear up the motocross track

By Owen S. Good

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get free access to four more games in April: the steampunk platform adventure Another Sight; platform puzzler Hue; space tycoon sim Outpost Kaloki X, and Xbox 360 dirt bike racer MX vs ATV Alive.

Here are the games and their availability windows:

  • Another Sight (Xbox One, $29.99 ERP): April 1 to April 30.
  • Outpost Kaloki X (Xbox 360, $9.99 ERP): April 1 to April 15.
  • Hue (Xbox One, $14.99 ERP): April 16 to May 15
  • MX vs ATV Alive (Xbox 360, $19.99 ERP): April 16 to April 30.

Another Sight originally launched on Windows PC in 2018, and launched on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One the next year. In it, players lead the teenage protagonist Kit, who loses her sight when she stumbles into the London Underground around the turn of the century. Her feline friend Hodge helps her navigate and solve the levels below the city.

Hue earned mild but favorable reviews when it launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2016.

Outpost Kaloki X, published by Microsoft Game Studios, was actually a launch title for Xbox 360, available on Xbox Live Arcade. In it, players are responsible for developing and building out a space station/tourist trap. MX vs ATV Alive, published in 2011, was the fourth (out of six) games in the MX vs ATV series published by THQ/THQ Nordic.

Along with the new games, Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can still get two of March’s offeringsStreet Power Soccer and SpongeBob’s Truth or Square — until April 15.

