 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer going free for 2 weeks

New, 2 comments

From March 30 to April 13, try out the multiplayer mode for free

By Petrana Radulovic
Call of Duty: Vanguard’s eponymous spec-ops squad Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision

From March 30 to April 13, the multiplayer mode for Call of Duty: Vanguard will be available for free. This new Free Access mode includes two of the new season’s maps, a new objective mode, and a new playlist full of some of the game’s most popular maps.

The new maps available with this free trial are Casablanca and Gondola, both medium-sized maps with a variety of different obstacles. One takes place in the bustling Moroccan city of the same name, while the other involves a breathtaking view of the Alps. For more details, check out the Call of Duty blog post about the deal.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Vanguard arrived on Feb. 14, with a big patch releasing on March 22. The second season brought a bunch of new maps to the game — and the patch brought along a Snoop Dog cosmetic.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launched last November, for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox 360, and Windows PC.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Pokémon Go’s next classic Community Day brings back Mudkip

By Michael McWhertor

Vampire Survivors’ future includes 9 new characters, 16 new weapons, and Arcanas

By Ryan Gilliam
4 comments / new

New One Piece game tells an original story for series’ 25th anniversary

By Ryan Gilliam
7 comments / new

Forza Horizon 5 is getting a multiplayer overhaul this week

By Oli Welsh
5 comments / new

Apple’s CODA tops Netflix to win 2022 Best Picture Oscar

By Matt Patches
8 comments / new

Will Smith wins the Best Actor Oscar shortly after slapping Chris Rock

By Joshua Rivera and Matt Patches
148 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon