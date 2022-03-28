 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pokémon Go’s next classic Community Day brings back Mudkip

April Community Day event is another chance to score Hydro Cannon

By Michael McWhertor
Artwork of Mudkip on a river bed from Pokémon Go’s Community Day Classic event Image: Niantic/The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Go players will get double the Community Day events in April. Mudkip, the Mud Fish Pokémon, who will be the star of Pokémon Go’s second Community Day Classic event, which takes place on Sunday, April 10.

Like April’s other Community Day event, which focuses on Pokémon Go newcomer Stufful, the Mudkip Community Day event will run just three hours, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

April’s Community Day Classic gives Pokémon Go players another chance to get score a shiny Mudkip and evolve a Swampert that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon. Players who evolve Marshtomp into Swampert during the event, or up to two hours afterward, will have access to that Community Day move.

The event will also feature the following bonuses:

  • 3× Catch XP
  • 3-hour Incense duration
  • 3-hour Lure Module duration
  • GO Snapshot surprises

Niantic will also sell a $1 Special Research story and a Mudkip Community Day box containing 15 Ultra Balls, 15 Pinap Berries, one Elite Fast TM, and one Remote Raid Pass for 850 PokéCoins.

Mudkip was the star of a Community Day event back in July 2019. Earlier this year, Pokémon Go developer Niantic launched the first Community Day Classic, which starred Bulbasaur.

